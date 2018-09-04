Demi Lovato’s Alleged Drug Dealer: Why He Won’t Face Charges Or Be Investigated Over Her OD

As Demi Lovato continues to recover from her drug overdose last month, her alleged drug dealer has publicly revealed their conversations and details into Demi’s drug use. However, a new report claims he won’t be investigated for supplying her drugs.

Demi Lovato‘s alleged drug dealer will not be investigated or face charges following his ‘client’s July 24th overdose, according to TMZ. Last week, the drug dealer by the name of Brandon Johnson opened up to the site’s cameras and detailed the hours leading up to Demi’s overdose, and added that they would get high together from time to time. While you’d think this admission would have him immediately investigated by the authorities, the site’s law enforcement sources say Brandon is “off the hook.” “We’re told he won’t be investigated for the incident because an overdose is categorized as a medical emergency, and a self-induced one at that,” they reported.

While Demi’s overdose is being called “self-induced,” Brandon did reveal that the singer texted him at 4 AM on the early morning of her OD, asking him to come to her Hollywood Hills home. He added that Demi was “well aware” of the nature of the pills she was taking and that they were of the “risky ‘aftermarket’ variety.” Just hours after Brandon claims the singer was texting him, an ambulance rushed to her home after a friend administered Narcan to an unconscious Demi, after she took a near-fatal cocktail of oxycodone pills that were likely laced with fentanyl. She spent two weeks in the hospital following the scare, and then transferred to a live-in treatment facility. She briefly left the treatment center to undergo more intense rehab in Chicago and visit a psychologist who specializes in mental health, sobriety and overall wellness.

Although Demi’s alleged drug dealer may not be facing charges for supplying her with the drugs that possibly lead to her near-fatal OD, hopefully the scare will stop someone else from being put in that position.