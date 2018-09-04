Dakota Johnson’s Easy Bun At Venice Film Festival — 6 Easy Steps For Her Exact Look

Dakota Johnson looked chic and classy at the Venice Film Festival on September 1. Now, her hairstylist is breaking down her exact hair look.

Dakota Johnson, 28, rocked a “Venice Bun” at the premiere of her movie Suspiria at the Venice Film Festival on September 1. Celebrity Stylist Mark Townsend was the hair genius behind the red carpet look and told HollywoodLife.com about the inspiration: “For the world premiere of Suspiria at the Venice Film Festival, Dakota chose a gorgeous, red strapless gown that was classic and modern at the same time. We wanted her hair to have the same feeling, so we decided on the timeless shape of a bun and kept it contemporary with her fringe and texture.”

Here are the exact steps Mark took to create the look:

“I started by spraying Dove Style+Care Smooth & Shine Heat Protection Spray through her damp hair and blow dried with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer professional edition. I love that you can adjust the heat and airflow setting on the dryer, which made it easy to prepare her hair for styling! I used the fast-drying setting with medium heat and the smoothing nozzle to get Dakota’s hair super sleek. After her hair was dry, I gathered it into a ponytail and secured with an elastic. Then, I twisted the ponytail around the base creating a bun and secured with hairpins.”

Mark continued, “I put the hair into a ponytail before doing a bun to create extra security. When placing the hairpins, I put them under the elastic to hold the style’s shape. I finished by spraying Honest Beauty Sea Salt Spray on my hands and then raked through the sides to create texture and loosen some pieces around the face. This gave the look a fresh, slightly beachy feel. I love all of the looks I’ve created for Dakota, but I really love this ‘Venice Bun!’” We do, too! her stunning makeup was done by Kate Lee.