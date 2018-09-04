Cynthia Nixon Gets Confused For ‘Sex & The City’s’ Miranda In New Campaign Ad & It’s Hilarious

Cynthia Nixon wants to make one thing absolutely clear – she’s not Miranda Hobbes, the tough-talking lawyer from ‘Sex and The City.’ And she has found the perfect way to get that message across to New Yorkers.

To an army of Sex and the City fans Cynthia Nixon, 52, will always be Miranda Hobbes. Red head. One of Carrie Bradshaw’s ride or die BFFs. But, now the actress wants New Yorkers to think of her as something else – a politician. And what better way to try to get people to stop seeing her as an HBO character and start seeing her as the state’s possible next governor than with a funny sketch making sure voters are fully aware that she is – repeat after us – not Miranda?

On Sept. 4, her campaign released a new ad featuring her doing a mock interview with comedian John Early who kept on getting her confused with her SATC character. At one point he even called her “Miranda,” before she reminded him that her name is Cynthia. John, 30, then poked fun at the show by asking that question that even diehard SATC fans want to know. How on earth could Carrie Bradshaw – a writer who penned just one column a week – afford such a fancy apartment? After Cynthia revealed that, as governor, she plans to “provide affordable housing to more than 9 million New Yorkers,” the comedian saw his opportunity. He pounced, asking, “Speaking of housing… How could Carrie afford to live on the Upper East Side when she literally wrote like, one column a week?”

Refusing to back down, Cynthia said, “I don’t know how Carrie could afford to do that. But what I do know is that too many New Yorkers can’t afford to live in the neighborhood or even in the city where they grew up.” And, so it went. Cynthia tried to stick to the issues at hand. John kept on peppering her with SATC questions.

Finally, Cynthia said, “John I am not Miranda. I am not a corporate lawyer. I am not Carrie’s BFF. I’m an actor and an activist who has spent two decades fighting for LGBTQ equality and women’s rights and better public schools across New York state. My hair isn’t even red.” As she pointed out, “[I’m] Cynthia. I’m a blonde and I’d like to be your next governor.” Whoever wrote the script, while weaving in her campaign issues, deserves a pat on the back! See the hilarious sketch, in full, above. You won’t regret it!