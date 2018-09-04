‘The Bachelor’: Colton Underwood Reveals Whether Or Not Ex Tia Will Be On The Show

Colton Underwood is the new Bachelor, so does this mean his ex Tia Booth will be coming on the show to win back his heart? Colton set the record straight in an all-new interview.

If you’re a fan of Colton Underwood, 26, and Tia Booth’s relationship, you’re out of luck. That ship has officially sailed. Colton was revealed as the new Bachelor for season 23 on Sept. 4, and he confirmed that Tia, 27, will not be a contestant on his season of The Bachelor. “I would like to say we are finally on the same page for the first time in our relationship, and we’re just good friends,” Colton told Michael Strahan, 46, on GMA. Tia also tweeted that she would not be a part of the season. “And NO I will NOT be a contestant on Colton’s season. Lord bless,” she wrote.

Colton is hoping the third time’s the charm in his search to find love. He had his heart broken by Becca Kufrin, 28, on The Bachelorette, and then tried to make a relationship work with Tia on Bachelor In Paradise. He also dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, 24, before going on The Bachelorette. “I think it took all of that to get to where I am at now and know who I am as a person and know what I want in a life partner,” Colton continued.

The former NFL player, who has been open about being a virgin, is beyond ready to find his soulmate. When asked whether or not he’s looking to get engaged by the end of The Bachelor season 23, he said: “Absolutely. That’s what I’m looking forward to the most, getting engaged and getting married shortly after that.”

Former Bachelor Nick Viall, 37, was also on hand to share his advice to Colton about the show. “You have to be willing to kind of, you know, be yourself even though it’s very public,” Nick told Colton. “It sounds cliche, but you have to just be true to yourself, be decisive, just be very up front, because you really want to make the right decision. And try to hold back those tears a little bit and you’ll be alright.” The Bachelor season 23 will air in 2019.