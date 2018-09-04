Cindy Crawford & Daughter Kaia Gerber Look Like Twins After Hitting The Gym Together: See Pic

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber had a twinning moment yet again on Sept. 4! They were photographed in matching workout gear on the New York City streets — see the cute pic, here.

One’s in her teens, the other is in her fifties, but the generation gap doesn’t show on this mom-daughter duo! Cindy Crawford, 52, and Kaia Gerber, 17, are basically twins, and model looks aside, wearing identical outfits especially helps! The two were photographed on Sept. 4 in New York City rocking the same gym getup: grey leggings and tanks, cross body handbags and black sunglasses resting over their ponytails. Kaia even posted an adorable selfie with her mom to her Instagram Story, calling Cindy the “best workout buddy.” With a supermodel for a mom, you would think so!

This isn’t the first time the brunette beauties had a #twinsies moment. Cindy and Kaia look-alike not just on the streets, but in editorial, too! Kaia’s hair was teased into a lion’s mane for her 2017 Versace campaign photo shoot, but the blown-up ‘do gave us major nostalgia for OG Cindy. Yes, cue that one Pepsi commercial. We also did a side-by-side comparison of Kaia’s Versace photo with Cindy’s 1991 Vogue portrait, which you can check out in the gallery above! Seeing that Kaia celebrated turning 17 yesterday — happy birthday again! — the younger model will probably look more and more like her mom with each new year. But that doesn’t mean she’ll want to necessarily follow her mama’s supermodel path in the coming years.

“Kaia is not looking to replace her mother, or to be the next Cindy Crawford. Kaia does not want that responsibility and is not looking to follow in her mother’s footsteps either,” a source close to Kaia shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on April 4. “But, Kaia can’t deny modeling, it’s in her blood, and she does enjoy it, for now. With some gentle guidance from her mom and dad, she is plotting her own career and making her own decisions about life.” Still, before even turning 17, Kaia has walked many of the runways her mother has like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein.

“Kaia is trying to have fun, enjoy her teenage years and not put too much pressure on herself to live up to her mother’s supermodel status. Kaia just wants to be herself and not try to be the next Mini-Cindy,” our source added.