Chris Brown Loves Rihanna’s Makeup-Free IG Photo — It Reminds Him Of Their Relationship

Rihanna is living her BEST life on Instagram, and her ex, Chris Brown, is definitely taking notice. See why one photo she posted has him missing her big time.

It’s been several years since Chris Brown, 29, and Rihanna, 30, have been romantically tied, but it looks like Breezy still has the “Stay” singer on his mind, especially after seeing the gorgeous makeup-free look she has been sporting! “When Chris saw the photos of Rihanna with no makeup on, in Barbados, his heart flipped, because it reminded him so much of back when they were together. He used to love it when Rihanna went without makeup, and her hair was all messy and unstyled, he thought that’s when she looked her prettiest,” a source close to Chris tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars for comment.

Riri and Chris may have had a very on-again, off-again and somewhat volatile relationship, but Chris still misses the days when he called Rihanna his lady. “Not a day goes by without Chris thinking about Rihanna, he still thinks she’s the most beautiful girl in the world and he truly believes that she’s the love of his life. Chris tries to live his life without regrets, but he can’t help wishing things had played out differently between him and Rihanna,” the source added. It looks like Rihanna may be the one who got away!

We don’t blame Chris for missing his ex after seeing these photos – she looked GORGEOUS! Rihanna proved she does not require a stitch of makeup to look flawless in her Aug. 28 Instagram post. In the photo, the singer posed next to both of her parents in an sweet family photo, taken during a trip back home to her native Barbados. Not only was Rihanna all smiles, she was completely barefaced! Still – she was glowing, even without a trace of makeup. In fact, Rihanna may look even better minus a face full of makeup. Her flawless, dewy complexion made her look years younger than she is!

Unfortunately for Chris, it doesn’t look like Riri has any plans to get back with her ex. Despite breakup rumors, she is still seeing her man Hassan Jameel, and is completely happy with their relationship! The pair, who have been seeing each other for over a year, may keep their relationship mostly underwraps, but Riri did open up about it back in May. “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time. But, also I think I never met someone who was worth it before,” she gushed during an interview with Vogue. So sweet!