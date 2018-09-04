Brett Kavanaugh: Father Of Killed Parkland Student Shunned By SCOTUS Nominee At Hearing

What a snub! Brett Kavanaugh crossed paths with Fred Guttenberg, father of slain Parkland student Jaime, 14, today, and you’ll never believe his rude reaction.

Brett Kavanaugh, 53, began his confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court of the United States on Sept. 4, and one of the issues addressed in his hearing so far has been gun control. But when the judge came across the father of a teenager who was killed during the Parkland shooting, he turned his back. “Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended,” Fred Guttenberg tweeted. “Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg’s dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back on me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence.” Photographer Andy Harkin captured the moment, and there’s a video of the diss as well.

With this one interaction, Donald Trump‘s SCOTUS nominee could have acknowledged the tragedy that took place on Feb. 14, 2018 and its importance, or even offered his sympathies. He could have assuaged the concerns of many Democrats who are begging for gun control reform. But the judge turned his back on this moment, on this father, and the Internet is angry. “I could spit nails right now,” one person tweeted. “Politics aside, any human should have the decency to shake the hand of another human, particularly one who has suffered the tragic loss of a child.” But according to Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah, “As Judge Kavanaugh left for his lunch break, an unidentified individual approached him. Before the Judge was able to shake his hand, security had intervened.”

What do you think? With a video of the interaction, we can all see for ourselves. There’s no denying the look on Brett’s face as he looks at Fred’s face and turns away.

This is a truly disheartening moment that speaks volumes, especially in the face of Dianne Feinstein‘s comments about the judge’s thoughts on of gun control. “In your own words, gun laws are unconstitutional, unless they are quote ‘traditional or common in the United States.’ You concluded that banning assault weapons is unconstitutional because they have not historically been banned,” she said. “And this logic means that even as weapons become more advanced and more dangerous, they cannot be regulated.”

She went on to say she feared a mindset like this would lead to more victims. This, in turn, could lead to more parents like Fred losing their children too soon. The very least Brett could have done in this moment was shake the hand of a man whose daughter had died. One Twitter user put it simply when she said, “This is a callous moment. Worse than that, it’s a cowardly one.”