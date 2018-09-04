Bobby Brown Biopic Claims He Had Sex With Janet Jackson Before Throwing Her Out In Underwear

Bobby Brown’s new biopic ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ aired a shocking scene between his and Janet Jackson’s characters on Sept. 4. Read the alleged events that went down, here.

A particular scene from Bobby Brown’s new biopic The Bobby Brown Story made Twitter gasp after the movie’s Sept. 4 premiere. During the first half of the BET biopic — the second part will air tomorrow — Bobby, played by Woody McClain, is revealed in bed post-lovemaking with Janet Jackson, played by Cree Davis. But the bliss doesn’t last for long after the two start to fight over Janet’s ex-husband from 1984-1985, James DeBarge. Angry, Janet stands up to exit the room, so Bobby says, “You too good to be in my room, then you can get the hell out of here!” He then proceeds to throw her into the hotel hallway in just her undies, or so the story goes, which Page Six originally reported.

Understandably, Twitter freaked. Some fans thought the scene disrespected Janet. “Anyone asking why they didn’t humiliate Janet Jackson further on this Bobby Brown Story ain’t alright with me,” producer Jaime Primak Sullivan tweeted, and another shaken viewer wrote, “How BET gonna honor Janet Jackson on Black Girls Rock then violate her in Bobby Brown Story.” But many other fans were still processing the possibility of Whitney Houston’s ex dating Janet. “Bobby was dating Janet Jackson? Or just wanted to? I need answers,” activist Brittany Packnett asked. Bobby had already answered that question in his 2016 autobiography Every Little Step, in which he claims to have dated the “Escapade” singer. Radio host Charlamagne tha God is up-to-date with his literature, because he tweeted, “Bobby Brown smashing Janet Jackson wouldn’t be news to y’all if you actually read the books I recommended to you.”

But Bobby’s story in print had a more shocking version of what allegedly happened that night! While the biopic shows they fought over Janet’s ex-husband, Bobby claims in his autobiography that Janet allegedly told him, “My father won’t allow me to be with a black man,” and Bobby writes afterwards, “Cursing the whole time, I pulled her out of the bed and pushed her out of the room, naked.” You read that right — “Without a stitch of clothing.” No underwear mentioned! Understandably, BET can’t show fully nude scenes on air.

Bobby was smashing thick Janet ? Pleasure Principle Janet ?? #BobbyBrownBET pic.twitter.com/1tMA2JtLBN — Hallelujah Holla Back (Chris)🇰🇳 (@CherChezLaTurk) September 5, 2018

Here is the excerpt from Bobby Brown’s book where he discusses kicking Janet Jackson out his hotel room naked. 😒 #TheBobbyBrownStory #BobbyBownBET pic.twitter.com/mrzf77AWue — Cinque (@BlkFolksKoolAid) September 5, 2018

Just wild. After Whitney passed away in 2007, Bobby remarried to television producer Alicia Etheredge in 2012.