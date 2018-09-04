Happy 37th Birthday, Beyonce: See Her Hottest Fashion Moments Since Giving Birth To Twins

Beyonce is a goddess who transcends time and space, but technically today, Sept. 4, is her 37th birthday. Take a look back at all of her fiercest fashion moments since welcoming Sir and Rumi to the world!

All hail Beyonce! We've been blessed with another year of Queen Bey as today, Sept. 4, is her 37th birthday.

From booty shorts to printed mini-dresses, there have been no shortage of #LEWKS from the “Formation” hitmaker. She always looks ~flawless~ but her designer clothes aren’t the only reason why. Bey’s stellar style is always perfectly paired with glowing skin, which she opened up about in her cover story for the Sept. 2018 issue of VOGUE.

“I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies. That’s why I stripped away the wigs and hair extensions and used little makeup for this shoot,” she told the magazine.

Her longtime makeup artist Sir John explained her mindset even further. “Beyonce loves a ‘no-makeup’ makeup look,” he dished. “She’s all about being confident in your skin and owning your natural element. This look was all about redefining glamorous as a state of mind. We focused on enhancing her natural brows, skin and structure – and bringing out that inner glow. It’s a #boybeat.”

Of course, we can't all be Beyonce. So it's reassuring to know Bey wants us to be who we already are.