‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Recap: [SPOILER] Leaves & Kamil Accuses Shushanna Of Being A Witch

While one contestant decides to head home, other couples are stronger than ever. Plus, Shushanna breaks down after she’s accused of using witchcraft on Kamil. Here’s our ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ recap!

The Sept. 4 episode of Bachelor In Paradise kicks off with the arrival of some special guests: Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, along with Carly Waddell and Evan Bass. Both couples are BIP success stories — they found love on the show, then got married and had babies together. The foursome will get a chance to meet with each couple, then choose one to go on a special date. After one-on-one conversations, they choose Kendall and Joe for the date…which is really just babysitting the kids so Jade, Tanner, Carly and Evan can go on the date themselves!

Things don’t get off to a great start with the babies, but eventually, Kendall and Joe get the hang of it, and it gets them thinking about what their future could potentially look like. Then, when the babysitting is over, they finally get a chance to go on a romantic date themselves. Even though Joe is admittedly scared about the future, he lets Kendall know that he’s definitely falling for her, and they confirm that they’re only interested in dating each other in Paradise.

Meanwhile, things aren’t going so great for Eric and Cassandra. She doesn’t think he’s ready to be in a serious relationship, and he admits that he’s confused about what he wants. He comes to the conclusion that, even though he wants to find love and make it work, he’s not sure he belongs in Paradise at the moment. Eric breaks down in tears, but then makes the decision to leave.

Things are a bit emotional after Eric leaves, but then a date card arrives to lighten things up. Chris gets the date, and obviously chooses Krystal to go with him. Things have gotten serious between the two of them over the last few weeks, and Chris says “I love you” to Krystal for the first time over a romantic dinner. She wastes no time saying it back, and it’s clear that these two are certain about a future together.

Back at the house, Kamil starts getting a little weary of Shushanna. “I told Shu there’s no connection there, but she keeps staring at me with those piercing eyes, and it’s creepy,” he admits. Kamil insists he’s in a committed relationship with Annaliese, but Shushanna isn’t convinced, and refuses to give up on finding something with him. Jordan is interested in getting to know Shushanna, but she can’t seem to let go of Kamil.

Oh, baby. This is NOT what Joe was expecting on a first date.

We're screaming for more #BachelorInParadise, tonight at 8|7c! pic.twitter.com/FY0LqWRvEr — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 4, 2018

Jordan gets a date card and wants Shushanna to go with him, but she’s not ready to move on, so he asks Cassandra instead. Shushanna confronts Kamil about her feelings, and he tells her again that he doesn’t feel a connection…but she still refuses to believe it. Kamil is so freaked out by Shushanna, that he thinks she’s using witchcraft on him whens he stares at him.

Annaliese decides to finally pull Shushanna aside herself once and for all. She politely asks Shu to back off, and flat-out asks if she’s using witchcraft to break them up. Shushanna is not happy about the accusations, and she breaks down in tears over being called a witch.

Amidst the drama, Diggy arrives for a second trip to Paradise, and immediately pulls Shushanna aside. She admits she’s feeling hurt by Kamil, and reveals that she’s not really open to being more than friends with Diggy right now. Diggy is not feeling all the baggage Shushanna has, so he sets his sights on Olivia, who had been spending time with John beforehand. Olivia accepts his invitation to go on a date, and they hit it off, even sealing things with a kiss.

Meanwhile, Shushanna starts having second thoughts about being with Jordan while he’s on his date with Cassandra. Jordan had a great time with Cassandra and is a bit freaked out after hearing accusations of Shushanna being a witch, but she pulls him aside for a conversation when he returns. Jordan admits that he’s having fun with Cassandra and wants to get to know her better, disappointing Shushanna once again. She breaks down in tears, and we’ll see how it plays out during the two part finale next week!