Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Spotted On Secret Date Night: Back Together?

Labor Day weekend seemed to bring Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima together! The exes, who split in late July, were photographed in Malibu on a sushi date, September 3! Are they back together? — See the photos here!

So, maybe Kourtney Kardashian, and Younes Bendjima, 25, aren’t officially over? — The exes were PHOTOGRAPHED TOGETHER outside Bui sushi restaurant in Malibu on Monday, September 3. Kourt and Younes were pictured sitting in the reality star’s black Range Rover, in which the model was behind the wheel when they drove off together, TMZ reports. It’s unclear as to where the two were headed, but, it looks like they may have reconciled.

Kourtney and Younes reportedly split after two years of dating in late July, although their breakup went public on August 7. While many believed the two had split for good, the site claims their breakup was more about distance between them, since they’d always had a long-distance relationship. But, there was seemingly more to the story when Younes was photographed with another female after news of their split broke.

Since the world, especially Hollywood, is a very small place, the woman Younes was photographed with was Justin Bieber‘s ex-flame, Jordan Ozuna. They were pictured in Mexico with friends with their arms playfully around one another. Fans then believed it was Younes who torched the relationship by straying with another women. Nonetheless, Younes later took to Instagram to slam reports that he was the bad guy. But, the K-sisters still came for him on social media. Kim and Khloe made comments on Instagram mocking Younes’ apparent “boys trip,” with Khloe basically calling BS on the model.

Despite the split, Kourt has been spotted out on numerous occasions looking hotter than ever; And, she hasn’tthe least bit heartbroken, to be honest. Kourt also reunited with her ex, Scott Disick, 35, just three days after news of the split. The co-parents attended Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party in LA (on August 9), where they sat next to one another at the party.