Angelina Jolie Wants Brad Pitt ‘Out Of Her Life’ For Good: She ‘Regrets’ Ever Starting A Relationship With Him

Angelina Jolie has totally moved on from her marriage to Brad Pitt and although they still share children together, she wants as little to do with him as possible.

Angelina Jolie, 43, and Brad Pitt, 54, have been making numerous headlines for their nasty divorce and custody battle and it turns out the actress is regretting that she ever had a romance with the actor in the first place. “The days of Angelina missing Brad have well and truly passed, all she wants now is for him to be out of her life, period,” a source close to Angelina EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Angelina really resents having anything to do with Brad, and wishes she could just forget he even exists, but because of the children she’s not allowed to do that, and he’s going to have to remain a part of her life for at least the foreseeable future. Brad is actually willing to be pretty reasonable and civil for the sake of the kids, but if anything that just infuriates Angelina even more–he really can’t win at this point whatever he does.”

Angelina's messy situation with Brad is not the only reason she's recently been in the spotlight. The Girl Interrupted star has been catching attention for her very thin frame. Although she's always been thin, an insider told Star magazine that the stress of what she's going through with Brad has caused her to get down to a dangerous 76 pounds . The insider claims she just stopped eating and has practically been living on ice cubes.

While we definitely hope Angelina is okay, we can understand how something as difficult as a divorce and custody battle could trigger a lack of appetite. The issues between Brad and Angelina came up when she put in a new filing for their divorce and claimed he only loaned her money but didn’t pay the child support he owes for their six children. Brad disputes the claims so we’re hoping these two can work something out soon for the sake of their children and each other.