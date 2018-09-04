See Pics
Angelina has been spending tons of time with her children in the middle of her messy divorce from Brad. But which Jolie-Pitt kids joined her on a hike this LDW?

Another day, another sighting of Angelina Jolie, 43, out and about with her kids. The actress might be in the throes of a custody battle with her ex Brad Pitt, 54, but that hasn’t stopped her from spending every second she can with her little ones while he’s filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. So what were they up to this Labor Day Weekend? The mom of six took four of her kids on a hike in Hollywood Hills, just a couple of weeks after reaching an interim custody agreement with Brad. Like Angelina, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10, kept things casual in sneakers and loose-fitting clothes. The only Jolie-Pitt kids missing from the family hiking trip were Maddox, 17, and Pax, 14.

This isn’t the first time Angelina has been hanging with her brood in the midst of her divorce. Even as their relationship ends in the public eye and rumors fly about her dangerous weight loss, the actress and director has been out and all smiles with her kids on many occasions. In the last month alone, she’s picked up groceries with them at Whole Foods, taken Zahara and Shiloh shopping, and done the same with her son Pax on Melrose Avenue. They’re clearly all sticking tight to each other in this tough time, and we love seeing so much family bonding.

But with all of this, what’s Brad Pitt been up to? The dad of six has been hard at work on set of his new movie, getting attention for how young he looks and how hard he’s allegedly crushing on costar Margot Robbie, 28.

Hopefully Brad had a chance to hang with his oldest two kids on Labor Day! Even though it’s been a year since we caught wind of his split from Angie, we hate seeing this famous fam all split up. At least the couple were able to settle on a temporary custody agreement while they continue being evaluated.