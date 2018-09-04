Amanda Bynes Breaks 7-Month Twitter Silence With New Pic — Is She Returning To Acting?

She’s back! After seven months of Twitter silence, Amanda Bynes has returned and shared a photo with her ‘Hairspray’ producer after a recent dinner together. Is she getting back into acting?

It’s always a good thing when Amanda Bynes resurfaces on social media, especially when she’s looking so happy and healthy. The 32-year-old surprised fans on Sept. 4 when she shared a sweet photo alongside her Hairspray producer and musical theater legend Neil Meron, 62. The pair are seated together and Amanda looks more like herself than she has in years. Her blonde hair is pulled up into a neat topknot. Her makeup is perfect with a red lip, black eyeliner and her skin looks flawless. Amanda rocks a cute navy and white checkered shirt with slight pleating around the neck.

“Me and the incomparable producer of Hairspray, as well as many other amazing things, @ neilmeron,” Amanda captioned the pic. What she didn’t reveal is that the two recently had dinner, which could be a sign that she’s one step closer to returning to acting. Neil tweeted back to her”What a great #reunion @amandabynes. I was so happy to see you and share a meal.”

Amanda starred as Penny Pingleton in the 2007 film remake of Hairspray, playing the best friend to Nikki Blonsky‘s lead character of Tracy Turnblad. That was when Amanda was still very much in demand, but her career slowed down and her last film was 2010’s Easy A. She then had a rough patch that included a 2014 DUI arrest followed up by a breakdown that left her placed in an involuntary psychiatric hospitalization in Oct. of 2014. Since getting out Amanda’s turned things around, being a private citizen and studying design at LA’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Amanda is very selective about what she tweets and does so very rarely. Her last Twitter activity was on Feb. 9 when she tweeted “Dinner with friends at Girasol,” with a photo flanked by pals on either side of Amanda at the upscale Studio City restaurant. Before that we hadn’t heard from her since April of 2017, when she posted a photo smelling a bouquet of flowers in her house.

The fact that Amanda and Neil have reunited and gone out to dinner — and she wanted the world to know — is such a good sign that she’s still in touch with Hollywood heavyweights that she’s worked with. Neil has produced all of NBC’s wildly successful live musical forays and produced numerous Oscars telecasts. He’ll be producing NBC’s 2019 musical Hair Live! next May so if Amanda wants a return to acting, that would be an amazing place to make her comeback!