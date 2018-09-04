‘AGT’ Live Blog: The Semi-Finals Kick Off With Amazing New Performances

The ‘AGT’ semi-finals have arrived, the competition is heating up. Some of our favorite acts are performing for a potential spot in the finals. Read our recap of the Sept. 4 episode now!

America’s Got Talent season 13 is just a few episodes away from crowning a winner! Can you believe it? The semi-finals kick off with teen singer Amanda Mena. She sings a soulful, R&B-inspired rendition of Pharrell’s “Happy.” It’s always tough to be the first contestant to perform, but the 16-year-old handles the pressure with ease. Heidi Klum says the performance is her “best” yet, and Simon Cowell notes that Amanda has “more confidence” than ever before.

Junior New System is up next. They’re back with some fierce red heels, and they’re ready to take on the semi-finals. They slay with amazing stunts and synchronization. About halfway through, they throw off their heels and continue SLAYING. All four judges give the group a standing ovation. “That’s what we call a semi-finals performance,” Simon declares. Mel B screams that it’s Junior New System’s “best performance ever!”

Us the Duo sings a sweet original song that doesn’t blow everyone away. Simon doesn’t love their song choice, but loves the couple. The performance isn’t exactly semi-finals worthy. The Voices of Hope children’s choir returns to the stage to sing “Defying Gravity” from Wicked. The performance is a little off pitch wise, but it’s still very good.

Shin Lim returns to the stage to blow everyone’s minds with his magic tricks. He uses Heidi and Tyra Banks for his act and completely mesmerizes them. Simon calls the performance “incredible” and “sensational.” Howie Mandel adds, “You need to be in the finals.” You got that right, Howie!

Makayla Phillips sings Jessie J’s “Who You Are” for her semi-finals performance. It’s a good performance, but not great. “I don’t think she blew the roof off,” Howie says. Makayla keeps her head held high throughout the judges’ criticisms.

Wildcard pick Front Pictures is back and goes with a space theme. Unfortunately, this act just doesn’t do it for Simon. He pushes his red buzzer during the performance. However, Mel B and Heidi like it! Next up is Duo Transcend. This husband and wife duo is going all-out for the semi-finals and pushing their limits once again. They start out with their usual acrobatic work, but then Tyce drops Mary halfway through. But it’s intentional! They put on roller skates and continue their performance with all-new acrobatics. The performance is powerful and sexy. The judges are amazed. Simon even says it’s the “best act of the night!”

There are many more acts to go in the first round of the AGT semi-finals. Follow along with our live blog right here. We’ll be constantly refreshing with our updates!