’31 Nights Of Halloween’ Full Schedule Revealed: ‘Hocus Pocus’ & More Spooky Movies

Say goodbye to ’13 Nights of Halloween’ and hello to ’31 Nights of Halloween.’ Freeform has unveiled it entire spooky schedule of the movies that will air all throughout the month of October!

Freeform just made the month of October even better by expanding its 13 Nights of Halloween to 31 Nights of Halloween! Yes, that’s right. The entire month of October will be full of your favorite Halloween movies, thanks to Freeform. The network will be featuring old favorites as well as premiering new movies like Maleficent, Warm Bodies, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

October 31, a.k.a. Halloween, will start out with Hocus Pocus and end with Hocus Pocus. From 12:30 p.m. on, there will be a Hocus Pocus marathon! Bless you, Freeform. Take a look at the full schedule of movies below and get your DVR ready!

Monday, October 1

5pm/4c ParaNorman

7:10pm/6:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c ParaNorman

Tuesday, October 2

5pm/4c The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus

8:30pm/7:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

12am/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Wednesday, October 3

4pm/3c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

6:30pm/5:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

9pm/8c Monster House

12am/11c The Final Girls

Thursday, October 4

5pm/4c ParaNorman

7pm/6c Monster House

9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)

12am/11c Teen Spirit

Friday, October 5

12:30pm/11:30c The Parent Trap (1998)

3:30pm/2:30c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

6:10pm/5:10c The Addams Family (1991)

8:20pm/7:20c The Goonies

12am/11c The Breakfast Club

Saturday, October 6

7am/6c The Parent Trap (1998)

10:10am/9:10c Monster House

12:20pm/11:20c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

2:50pm/1:50c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:55pm/3:55c The Goonies

7:35pm/6:35c Hocus Pocus

Freeform Premiere 9:45pm/8:45c Maleficent

Freeform Premiere 11:50pm/10:50c Warm Bodies

Sunday, October 7

7am/6c Monster House

9:10am/8:10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

11:40am/10:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:50pm/12:50c Alice in Wonderland (2010)

4:25pm/3:25c Hocus Pocus

6:35pm/5:35c Maleficent

Freeform Premiere 8:40pm/7:40c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

11:20pm/10:20c Dark Shadows (2012)

Monday, October 8

4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)

9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)

12am/11c Clue (1985)

Tuesday, October 9

3pm/2c Jurassic Park (1993)

6pm/5c The Addams Family (1991)

8pm/7c Mrs. Doubtfire

12am/11c Warm Bodies

Wednesday, October 10

3pm/2c The Lost World: Jurassic Park

6pm/5c Mrs. Doubtfire

9pm/8c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c ParaNorman

Thursday, October 11

4:30pm/3:30c ParaNorman

6:40pm/5:40c Hocus Pocus

8:50pm/7:50c Despicable Me

12am/11c The Boxtrolls

Friday, October 12

2pm/1c The Boxtrolls

4:10pm/3:10c Disney’s Bolt

6:20pm/5:20c Despicable Me

8:30pm/7:30c Disney’s Frozen

12am/11c Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Saturday, October 13

7am/6c ParaNorman

9:05am/8:05c Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

11:10am/10:10c Disney’s Bolt

1:15pm/12:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:50pm/1:50c Hocus Pocus

5pm/4c Disney’s Frozen

7:25pm/6:25c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

9:30pm/8:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)

Sunday, October 14

7am/6c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

9:30am/8:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family (1991)

1:15pm/12:15c Hocus Pocus

3:25pm/2:25c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

5:30pm/4:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania

11pm/10c The Parent Trap (1998)

Monday, October 15

4pm/3c ParaNorman

6pm/5c Hotel Transylvania

8pm/7c The Parent Trap (1998)

12am/11c Monster House

Tuesday, October 16

3:30pm/2:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

4:30pm/3:30c Monster House

6:30pm/5:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

8:55pm/7:55c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c Disney’s Mulan

Wednesday, October 17

2pm/1c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

4:30pm/3:30c Disney’s Mulan

6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus

8:30pm/7:30c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)

Thursday, October 18

4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)

9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)

Freeform Premiere 12am/11c Maggie

Friday, October 19

3:30pm/2:30c Dark Shadows (2012)

6:10pm/5:10c The Goonies

8:50pm/7:50c Hotel Transylvania

12am/11c Monster House

Saturday, October 20

7am/6cMonster House

9:05am/8:05c ParaNorman

11:10am/10:10c Hocus Pocus

1:20pm/12:20c The Goonies

4pm/3c The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:35pm/4:35c Hotel Transylvania

7:40pm/6:40c Hocus Pocus

9:50pm/8:50c The Addams Family (1991)

11:55pm/10:55c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Sunday, October 21

7am/6c ParaNorman

9am/8c Spooky Buddies

11:05am/10:05c Hocus Pocus

1:15pm/12:15c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:20pm/2:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas

5pm/4c The Addams Family (1991)

7:05pm/6:05c Hocus Pocus

9:15pm/8:15c Maleficent

11:20pm/10:20c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Monday, October 22

4pm/3c Maleficent

6:10pm/5:10c Hocus Pocus

Freeform Premiere 8:20pm/7:20c The Witches of Eastwick

12am/11c Warm Bodies

Tuesday, October 23

4pm/3c Hocus Pocus

6:10pm/5:10c The Witches of Eastwick

8:50pm/7:50c The Addams Family (1991)

12am/11c Monster House

Wednesday, October 24

4pm/3c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

5pm/4c Monster House

7pm/6c The Addams Family (1991)

9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania

12am/11c Spooky Buddies

Thursday, October 25

4pm/3c Jurassic Park (1993)

7pm/6c Hotel Transylvania

9pm/8c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

12am/11c The Final Girls

Friday, October 26

12:30pm/11:30c Jurassic Park (1993)

3:35pm/2:35c The Lost World: Jurassic Park

6:40pm/5:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c Teen Spirit

Saturday, October 27

7am/8c Dark Shadows (2012)

9:40am/8:40c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

12:20pm/11:20c The Addams Family (1991)

2:30pm/1:30c Hocus Pocus

4:40pm/3:40c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

6:50pm/5:50c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

9:20pm/8:20c Hotel Transylvania

11:25pm/10:25c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

11:55pm/10:55c ParaNorman

Sunday, October 28

7am/6c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

9:40am/8:40c The Addams Family

11:50am/10:50c Hocus Pocus

2pm/1c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

2:30pm/1:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

4:35pm/3:35c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

7:05pm/6:05c Hotel Transylvania

9:10pm/8:10c Hocus Pocus

11:20pm/10:20c The Goonies

Monday, October 29

4:30pm/3:30c The Goonies

7:10pm/6:10c Disney’s Big Hero 6

9:20pm/8:20c 25th Anniversary Release – The Nightmare Before Christmas

12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)

Tuesday, October 30

2:30pm/1:30c Disney’s Big Hero 6

4:40pm/3:40c Hocus Pocus

6:45pm/5:45c The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:25pm/7:25c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

8:55pm/7:55c The Addams Family (1991)

12am/11c Warm Bodies

Wednesday, October 31

7:30am/6:30c Hocus Pocus

11am/10c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

11:30am/10:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

*Hocus Pocus Marathon

12:30pm/11:30c Hocus Pocus

2:40pm/1:40c Hocus Pocus

4:45pm/3:45c Hocus Pocus

6:50pm/5:50c Hocus Pocus

8:55pm/7:55c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c Hocus Pocus

What a lineup! This Halloween is going to be the spookiest yet. To top it all off, this year marks the 25th anniversary of both Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas.