‘BiP’ Cast Reveals Who They Want As The Next Bachelor — Is It Blake, Jason Or Colton?

The big Bachelor reveal is only one day away, and HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Tia Booth, Kendall Long, and more of the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ cast about who they want to see as the new Bachelor!

ABC will be announcing the new Bachelor on Sept. 4 on Good Morning America. Bachelor Nation fans have been wondering for weeks about who the next Bachelor could be. Is it Bachelorette runner-up Blake Horstmann, 29, or second runner-up Jason Tartick, 29? Or could Colton Underwood, 26, be named the new Bachelor after his run on Bachelor In Paradise? All three are frontrunners for the job. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Bachelor In Paradise season 5 cast members at the season finale taping, and they revealed their top choices.

The popular picks among the BiP season 5 cast are Jason and Blake. Tia Booth, 27, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why she wants Jason — not her on-again, off-again boyfriend Colton — to be ABC’s pick. “I love him. I just love his personality,” she said. “I think he’s entertaining, I think he’s such a great guy. He’s so cute, he dresses well, I just think it would be such a good season to watch.” Tia is currently in a relationship with Colton on Bachelor In Paradise, but the preview for an upcoming episode appears to tease the end of their romance. Colton told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the TCA summer press tour that he would be “all for” being the Bachelor “if I’m single after Paradise.”

Kendall Long, 27, totally agrees with Tia about Jason! “I love Jason because I’ve met him before, and he’s just such a great guy,” Kendall gushed to HollywoodLife. “I think he would do really well on that show and could handle dating multiple girls at a time.” Jordan Kimball, 26, believes Jason is the one who’s ready to be the Bachelor. “I would say who’s really ready, who’s going to handle it with class and really make the right call would be Jason,” Jordan told HollywoodLife.

On the other hand, Jenna Cooper, 29, believes Blake should be the next Bachelor after getting his heart broken by Becca Kufrin, 28, on The Bachelorette. “I say Blake, and I think it’s because America’s heart feels Blake’s heart. We all want him to find that forever love,” she said to HollywoodLife at the taping. Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.