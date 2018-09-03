Chick-Fil-A, Home Depot & More Stores That Are Open On Labor Day, Plus Deals

Labor Day is here but it doesn’t mean you can’t get last minute items or enjoy a good meal outside your home! Here’s a list of restaurants and stores that are open to customers on the holiday along with details on some major deals they’re offering.

Chick-Fil-A, Home Depot and more are some of the restaurants and stores open this Labor Day holiday and they’re full of special deals for customers to take advantage of as they enjoy their day of rest! Whether you need to get a quick meal or grab some items for the cookout at home, these stores have come to save the day. The only catch is that some of them may have limited hours.

Chick-Fil-A may be closed on Sundays but they’re opening their doors for Labor Day. The hours can vary by location so you should check out your local Chick-Fil-A store on the restaurant’s official website for specifics but they’re offering an irresistible deal: free chicken nuggets! “From August 30th through September 29th, enjoy a free 8-piece order of chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A through their mobile app,” ABC News has reported. “After signing in, the complimentary nuggets will appear in the ‘My Rewards’ section of the app.” More than 2,300 locations are participating in the tasty deal and it includes both regular and grilled nuggets.

Hardware stores, including Home Depot, Lowes and Ace Hardware can save the day if you need any items during the holiday. All three stores are open for Labor Day so if something in your home unexpectedly breaks, no need to fret because you can get a quick fix at one of these stores.

Walmart and Target are another two popular stores that are open on Labor Day and even better, they’re expected to run at regular hours, including the 24-hour locations, and are offering major deals. Walmart is offering $100 off on many outside items, including pools and patio decor. Target is offering 30% off rugs and bedding as well as furniture and patio items. Baby clothes and Champion athletic gear are 20% off.

Here are some other popular stores open with special deals:

Baskin Robbins is open and they’re offering a yummy small cappuccino blast if you’re in the mood for a coffee-tasting ice cream dessert.

Chipotle is also open and participating locations are offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more before tax now through Sept. 12.

Dairy Queen is known for its awesome deals on the holidays and this Labor Day is no exception. If you download their app, you can get a free small blizzard on Sept. 3 only.

Firehouse Subs is offering a free medium sub with the purchase of medium or large sub, chips and a drink at full price for the holiday only.

Olive Garden is another restaurant open with a major deal. If you buy one meal, you will get limitless soup or salad and breadsticks and can get a second meal to take home for free.

Finally, Wendy’s is offering a small chocolate or vanilla frosty for only 50 cents each.

With these fantastic deals, it’s sure to be a happy Labor Day!