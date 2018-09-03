Sofia Richie & Kourtney Kardashian Show Up To The Same Event In Identical Outfits: Awkward Pics

Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian had an accidental twinning moment when they both showed up at a chili cook off in Malibu wearing matching white tank tops.

Well this is awkward. Scott Disick‘s current girlfriend Sofia Richie and his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian both attended the Malibu Chili Cook Off on Sept. 1 wearing nearly identical styles. Both women were spotted wearing white tank tops and high-waisted jeans for the event.

There were a few differences in their matching looks though. Kourt opted for a dark wash pant and rounded her look out with sunglasses, a watch and chunky black boots. Meanwhile, Sofia rocked army green jeans, white sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

Sofia joined a bunch of her friends for the outing, but Scott was nowhere in sight. Kourtney was accompanied by pal Larsa Pippen and her two sons, Mason and Reign Disick. It’s unclear whether Sofia and Kourtney ran into each other.

There was someone else who Kourtney did avoid an awkward run-in with. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star attended the cook-off, which runs through Labor Day Weekend and benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, on Saturday, while her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima was spotted at the event on Friday.

The star-studded event was clearly popular among the KarJenner crew. Caitlyn Jenner attended the cook-off on Saturday, with rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins, and watched her son Brandon Jenner perform. Caitlyn’s daughter Kendall Jenner was also seen at the star-studded event on Friday, along with Bella Hadid and her brother Anwar.

Kendall and Anwar’s hang out came amidst rumors that she split up with boyfriend Ben Simmons, and came three months after she made out with Anwar at a CFDA Awards after party in New York on June 4.