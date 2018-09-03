Padma Lakshmi, Kourtney Kardashian & More Moms Vying For Top Bikini Queen Of The Summer

These moms have got it going on! See pics of Kourtney Kardashian, Padma Lakshmi and more MILFs who slayed in bikinis this summer!

Having kids and being able to rock a bikini aren’t mutually exclusive. Celebrity moms have proven this time and time again by donning chic two-piece swimsuits whenever they hit the beach, chill by the pool, or just feel like wearing one.

Padma Lakshmi is one mama who’s proud of her body and won’t let mom-shamers make her feel guilty for wearing a swimsuit at the beach. On Sept. 1, the mother of one celebrated her birthday on Instagram by posting a photo of her wearing a pink geometric patterned string bikini while on vacation. She captioned the post with a very positive message about loving her body.

“It takes time to develop as a person. Sometimes in the entertainment industry I don’t think we give women that chance. Men become distinguished and women become ‘old news.’ In truth, I feel better about my body now, even after breastfeeding, gravity, etc. than I did in my 20’s,” the actress wrote. “I’m not riddled with insecurity as I was. I eat well and bust my butt in the gym. My home life and my career are doing just fine and I’ve learned to be thankful for what I have rather than focus on what I don’t. To many more years of learning and growing.”

Lakshmi isn’t the only parent who feels good in a bikini. The Kardashians, Elizabeth Hurley, and more celeb moms have been killing it this summer in their swimsuits. Get clicking through the gallery above to see all of the hot celeb moms in bikinis!