Melania Trump Fears That Donald Will Unravel As Midterms Approach & Mueller Closes In

Melania Trump is ‘bracing herself’ for the midterm elections. She’s worried about how Donald is going to handle the elections as well as Mueller’s investigation as it gets closer to completion.

Discussions about the midterm elections basically began the second Donald Trump was elected president, but the momentum is really picking up now that we’re moving into fall. Many people are concerned for what’s going to happen come November – including Melania Trump.

HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. "With the midterms approaching, [Robert] Mueller's report nearing completion, and the Democrats becoming ever more vocal with their calls for impeachment, she's concerned Donald's going to start to seriously unravel," a source close to the first lady tells

Our insider adds: “Whenever Donald feels painted into a corner he goes on the serious attack, and there’s one hell of a lot of pressure building right now. Melania is definitely concerned about how Donald is going to hold up, and with good reason. Everybody should be concerned quite frankly, as there’s no telling what he could do.”