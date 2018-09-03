Machine Gun Kelly Claps Back At Eminem In New Diss Track ‘Rap Devil’: ‘Your Last 4 Albums Are Bad’

Shots fired! Machine Gun Kelly came for Eminem on his new song, ‘Rap Devil,’ after Slim Shady dissed him on his latest album, ‘Kamikaze.’

If you’re gonna take shots at your fellow rappers, you better be expecting them to fire back! That’s exactly what Machine Gun Kelly did after Eminem slammed him on his track “Not Alike” off his newest album, Kamikaze. Clearly influenced by Em’s track, “Rap God,” MGK dropped “Rap Devil” on Sept. 3, which was filled with disses toward Slim Shady.

The track starts off with MGK throwing shade at Em’s facial hair and even brings up the dude’s daughter Hailie. “Ayy somebody grab him some clippers (zzz), his f**king beard is weird / Tough talk from a rapper paying millions for security a year / ‘I think my dad’s gone crazy,’ yeah Hailie you right / Dad’s always mad couped up in the studio yelling at the mic,” MGK raps. Ouch!

Those lyrics will probably get under Eminem’s skin since he called out MGK for talking about his daughter on his own diss track. “But next time you don’t gotta use Tech N9ne if you wanna come at me with a sub-machine gun / And I’m talking to you but you already know who the f*** you are, Kelly / I don’t use sublims and sure as f**k don’t sneak-diss / But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie,” he rapped on “Not Alike.”

Machine Gun Kelly didn’t stop there though. He also made claims that his new album was a result of Em being “sober and bored,” and called for him to get over comments that were made six years ago. “You’re sober and bored, huh (I know) / About to be 46 years old, dog / Talkin’ bout “I’ma call up Trick Trick” man you sound like a bitch, bitch,” he continues. “Man up and handle your shit (Ugh) / Mad about something I said in 2012 / Took you six years and a surprise album just to come with a diss.”

He also took digs at Eminem’s height, called him a bully, and called for him to stop making music. He even dissed the hitmaker’s past projects, rapping, “Still can’t cover up the fact your last four albums is as bad as your selfie.” Hear all of the shade that’s thrown in the video above!