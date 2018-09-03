Kim Kardashian Finally Responds To Rumor That She & Drake Had Sex, Starting Kanye West Beef

Drake fueled rumors that he slept with Kim Kardashian on his track, ‘In My Feelings,’ and the reality star has finally spoken out about it. Here’s her side of the story.

Kim Kardashian just set the record straight on the rumor that she hooked up with Drake. The Shade Room posted a video of Nick Cannon arguing that Kim and Drake sleeping together isn’t a “farfetched” theory for Drizzy and Kanye West‘s feud. The social media maven then took to the comments to clarify the situation. “Never happened. End of story,” she wrote. Well, there you have it! Cue Nicki Minaj‘s “Only.”

Speculation began when Drake dropped his song, “In My Feelings,” which refers to someone named Kiki. As anyone who keeps up with the Kardashians would know, that’s the nickname her family has given her, and is also one of the colors of her KKW Beauty lipsticks.

Drake added more fuel to the fire with his and Travis Scott‘s collaboration, “Sicko Mode.” On the track, Drake raps, “I crept down the block, made a right, cut the lights, paid the price.” Fans drew conclusions that he was referring to Kim since the rapper’s home is pretty close to the reality star’s.

Kim’s response comes not long after her husband broke his silence on his beef with the “God’s Plan” hitmaker. Kanye opened up on Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI Morning Show on Aug. 29, saying that the fighting hurt him and that he still has love for Drake.

“I was thinking just my mood, like when we was talking about the Drake thing, like it hits me in a really sensitive place,” he said, adding, “Look it ain’t no beef. Ain’t nobody got beef.” Kanye later said that, “We all got love for Drake,” and that, “we understand that he got upset.”