Kendall Jenner & Anwar Hadid Spotted Together Again Amid Ben Simmons Split Rumors — Dating?

Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid were seen hanging out together with friends at Nobu restaurant in Malibu on the night of Sept. 2 and it’s causing major speculation that they may be turning into more than just friends.

Kendall Jenner, 22, and Anwar Hadid, 19, were spotted out together once again on Sept. 2, just three months after they shared a passionate kiss, and it’s got us thinking these two may be a new couple. They were joined by friends for the outing, which took place at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA, and they both looked comfortable wearing casual attire as they enjoyed a meal. This is the second time Kendall and Anwar were spotted together over the Labor Day weekend. The first took place on Sept. 1 when they were seen at the Malibu Chili Cook Off along with Anwar’s sister, Bella Hadid.

Kendall’s time with Anwar may be an indication that things with her beau Ben Simmons, , may not be going so well. There’s been reports that the lovebirds have recently been having a difficult time keeping a relationship together due to their hectic schedules. Between Kendall’s filming for Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Ben’s commitment to the NBA, we can understand how it would be hard to maintain regular visits. We haven’t seen another smooch between Kendall and Anwar just yet but their regular hangouts could definitely indicate that Kendall and Ben are no more.

When Kendall’s not hanging out with Anwar or Ben, she’s busy with other career-related things such as promoting her new fall collection for PacSun with her sister Kylie Jenner. The duo appeared in a gorgeous ad together for the line in which Kendall sported a sweater tube top and Kylie wore a cable knit sweater. Whether she’s posing for photos or attending an event, Kendall’s modeling experience shows in the way she handles herself and it’s always fun to see.