‘Counting On’ Recap: Joy-Anna Has A C-Section & Births Biggest Duggar Baby Yet

Whoa! Although we knew Joy-Anna and Austin welcomed a beautiful baby boy in February, we had NO idea how intense the birth was. It all went down in tonight’s ‘Counting On’ episode.

Joy-Anna Duggar, 20, spent over 19 hours giving birth to a baby boy who weighed 10 lbs. and 3 oz. and was 22 inches long — try to wrap your brain around that for a second. Not to mention the fact that the circumference of his head was 15 inches! No wonder Joy-Anna agreed to have a C-section on February 23rd, even though it was the last thing she wanted to do. “I was ready to get the baby here any way possible,” she said on the latest episode of Counting On, which gave a first glimpse of her and husband Austin Forsyth‘s baby Gideon Martin.

Austin has worked for four years as an EMT, but even he struggled during the birth. “I’ve seen people die, but seeing my wife in pain that was pretty hard,” he said. “That was the hardest.” But at the end of her birth journey, which started at home with a midwife but ended up in a local hospital because the baby was breach, the 24-year-old dad got to hold his son in his arms. Worth it, right? “You’d have to do it to know what it was like,” he said, shaking his head in awe. “There’s nothing like it in the world.” Aw!

After a few days in the hospital, Joy-Anna and Gideon were able to return home and meet the rest of the Duggar clan. And get this — out of all of them, Joy-Anna’s baby was the biggest yet! That’s really saying something when you’ve got double-digit siblings.

Kendra and Joe Duggar are up next, and we bet she’s so excited — and up to the challenge of biggest baby, perhaps? The mom-to-be got advice from Jessa Duggar during a girls’ lunch this episode and was able to attend Henry‘s first birthday party. Not too long now until we’ll get to see her and sister-in-law Jinger Duggar join the club!