‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Jared Finally Pops The Question To Ashley I. — Watch Romantic Proposal

Two and a half months after Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon got engaged, their romantic proposal is airing on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ Watch the sweet moment here!

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are Bachelor in Paradise royalty, so it was only fitting that they got engaged on the beach in Mexico where they first met! Back in June, Jared popped the question during filming of the show’s fifth season, and we’ll get to watch him get down on one knee during the Sept. 3 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Ashley looked stunning for the romantic proposal, wearing a yellow dress with her hair styled in beachy waves. The current cast members looked on as Jared popped the question, and you can watch the video below.

“Three years ago we met right at this spot, on this very beach,” Jared said, while Ashley looked in his eyes. “I don’t ever want another day to go by that I don’t kiss you, tell you how beautiful you are, how much you mean to me. You’d make me the happiest man alive if I had the opportunity to spend the rest of my life with you.” With that, he got down on one knee, and Ashley couldn’t contain her excitement. Her full reaction will air with the episode, but from the photos we’ve seen, it’s clear there were LOTS of happy tears involved!

Ashley and Jared first met on season two of Bachelor in Paradise, and briefly dated on the show. Ashley was absolutely smitten, but unfortunately, Jared didn’t have the same feelings. She was devastated when he ended things, but returned for a second shot with him during season three. Jared made it clear that he simply wasn’t interested in Ashley in the same way she was interested in him, and she spent the next two years in the friend zone.

Jared and Ashley I. *technically* count as a Paradise love story, and we CAN'T WAIT FOR TONIGHT! 😍😭 #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/biajYDRhYf — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 3, 2018

Everything changed in the fall of 2017, though — Jared realized he could not imagine his life without Ashley, and confessed his feelings to her. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the best timing, as Ashley had just returned home from filming Bachelor Winter Games, and was in a relationship with Kevin Wendt. She stayed with Kevin for the next few months, and when they split in the winter, Jared was the one by her side.

The pair kept their romance on the DL for a couple of months, before finally shocking fans with the news that they were happily in love via a YouTube video in May. Jared wasted no time proposing after that, and now, plans for a wedding are well underway!