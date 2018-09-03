Halsey Makes G-Eazy Reunion Instagram Official – See The Pair Cuddling Up While In Swimsuits

Halsey and G-Eazy are back on! After the pair kissed onstage at his concert in New Jersey, Halsey shared PDA pics of them together on Instagram.

Great news, Halsey and G-Eazy shippers! The couple’s reunion is Instagram official! Halsey took to the social media platform on Sept. 2 to share two photos of her with the rapper and TBH, they’re really cute.

In the first photo, Halsey, who is rocking a leopard bikini, has her arm around G’s neck and is looking over at him. G-Eazy’s shirtless and looking down at her while sticking his tongue out. In the second pic, both of them are looking at the camera and the “Bad At Love” hitmaker is holding G’s chin.

The photos come on the heels of a surprise joint performance at G’s New Jersey show at the PNC Bank Arts Center on Aug. 31. The “Me, Myself & I” singer brought out his on-off girlfriend for a performance of their hit collaboration, “Him & I.” After finishing the song, the pair shared a passionate kiss onstage in front of the cheering crowd.

G-Eazy also gushed about Halsey during their set. “Make some noise for the most beautiful woman on this planet right now,” he said, later adding, “Make some mother f**king noise for the queen, Halsey.” He also shared photos from the show of them together on his Instagram.

A source close to Halsey also previously told HollywoodLife, “Halsey wanted to take things slowly with G at first, before committing to getting back together again permanently, but she couldn’t help herself, and things are full on again already.” We’re happy these two have worked things out and are back on!