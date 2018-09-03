Colin Kaepernick Shades Donald Trump By Being The Face Of Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ Campaign

Colin Kaepernick took to Twitter on Sept. 3 to reveal he’s the face of Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ campaign as it celebrates its 30th anniversary and the campaign’s slogan seems like a total diss to Donald Trump.

Colin Kaepernick, 30, took to Twitter to reveal some exciting news and seemingly shade Donald Trump, 72, at the same time. The football player announced he is the face of Nike’s Just Do It 30th anniversary campaign on Sept. 3 by posting a close-up black and white photo of himself from the ad for the campaign along with a powerful message. “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt,” Colin captioned the photo.

Although Colin’s campaign ad didn’t call out Trump by name, we can’t help but think his message and the campaign’s slogan is indirectly dissing the president by revealing he believes in something Trump doesn’t. Since Colin is at the center of the controversy surrounding NFL players protesting by not standing for the National Anthem, he’s not exactly on good terms with Trump and his beliefs. Trump has publicly stated that he thinks players like Colin, who don’t stand for the anthem, shouldn’t be in the country but Colin’s new Nike ad seems to let Trump know he’s not backing down from his beliefs even with his harsh remarks.

Despite Trump’s judgment, Colin is still inspiring many people with his athletic abilities and courage. His ability to stand up for what he believes in even if many people disagree proves he’s not willing to back down from his true passion just to please others. His achievements won him the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year ceremony back in Dec. and Beyonce, who presented him with the award, thanked him for his “selfless heart and conviction” along with his “personal sacrifice.”

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Trump has yet to comment on Colin’s post about the campaign but since he often makes remarks on Twitter about things he disagrees with, we wouldn’t be surprised if he decided to speak out about this. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see with this one!