Chrissy Tiegen Shows Off Major Underboob In Revealing Selfie Video In Her Bra — See Pic

Chrissy Teigen, 32, wasn’t afraid to show off some major underboob on Instagram when she posted a video of herself wearing a bra and Spanx in a dressing room in Los Angeles on Sept. 2. The mom-of-two, who also had her hair in curlers, was getting ready to work on a Christmas project when she posted the revealing but funny video. “This is pure moisture,” she amusingly said referring to a wet patch on her Spanx. “We’re pretending it’s Christmas and it’s so hot out. This is sweat, look at my bra.” Chrissy then pulled out the bottom of her bra before showing off the underboob.

Although Chrissy didn’t reveal exactly what she’s working on, she could be appearing a music video for a song on her hubby John Legend‘s upcoming debut Christmas album. The proud wife already teased John’s version of “What Christmas Means to Me” by Stevie Wonder on social media when she was recently on Vacation in Bali so she’s likely gearing up to help with the promo of the release.

It’s great to see Chrissy helping her love out and since she’s often open about sharing her beauty ups and downs, it wasn’t surprising to see her flaunt her sweaty Spanx. The model also took to Instagram a few weeks ago to post a hilarious selfie taken from a bottom angle that showed her with a double chin and pore strips on her face. Her sometimes not-so-glamorous photos have made her a fan favorite and prove she’s as real as they come!

It’s great to have role models like Chrissy who aren’t afraid to reveal what goes into a beauty routine even if it’s not pretty at times! Her confidence and openness are definitely two of her best personality traits and always keep us coming back for more!