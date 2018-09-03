‘Bachelor In Paradise’: 15 Sexiest PDA Pics Of Season 5 — Tia, Colton & More

It’s blazing hot in Mexico, and it’s not just the temperature. ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ has taken sexy to a whole new level as the couples flaunt steamy PDA. See the hottest season 5 moments yet!

Bachelor In Paradise is all about Bachelor Nation alums getting a second chance at love, and the couples that have formed during season 5 have melted our hearts. This season has been pretty steamy, and the PDA has left us with our jaws on the floor. One thing we love about this cast? They have no problem showing how they feel.

After a long journey — before Bachelor In Paradise and on the show — Tia Booth, 27, and Colton Underwood, 26, decided to give their relationship a real shot in Mexico. These two clearly have lots of chemistry and have shared some seriously sexy kisses!

Jenna Cooper, 29, joined the show a couple of episodes in, and she instantly hit it off with The Bachelorette bad boy Jordan Kimball, 26. We’ve never seen Jordan so into a girl! This couple clearly has strong feelings for each other. They can barely be in the same room without some form of PDA! But Jordan has some competition for Jenna’s affections with Bachelor Winter Games alum Benoit Beausejour-Savard, 31, who wants his own shot with Jenna!

Chris Randone, 30, inititally wanted to see where things could go with Tia, but he ended up forging a relationship with Krystal Nielson, 30. While she was portrayed as the villain on Arie’s season of The Bachelor, she’s proven to be super chill. Chris and Krystal can’t keep their hands off each other these days. They’re actually perfect for each other! Their PDA has been nothing short of blazing hot. Take a look at all the PDA (so far) from this season of Bachelor In Paradise! The show airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.