Tiny Wants To Get Pregnant & Give T.I. Another Child — Is She Going To Do IVF?

Tiny Harris is ‘seriously thinking’ about having another child with T.I.! HollywoodLife learned she’s ‘planning to see a fertility expert.’ Will she be doing IVF?

Tameka “Tiny” Harris already shares three children with husband T.I., but is she considering a fourth? As we previously reported, Tiny had a pregnancy scare last week – and the false alarm has gotten her thinking about having another kid with Tip.

“The way T.I. reacted to the latest pregnancy scare has got Tiny really seriously thinking about having another baby with him,” a friend of the Xscape member tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The issue for her is that her career is so hot right now that she’s not sure she feels ready to stop.”

But just because the timing isn’t right at the moment, doesn’t mean another baby is completely out of the question. “She’s now planning to see a fertility expert and find out if it’s possible to freeze some of her eggs so she can do IVF at some point down the road,” the insider adds.

However, the fertility doctor will likely not have great news. According to Advanced Fertility, there are almost never babies born from IVF using a woman’s own eggs if she’s 44 or older. The success rate using eggs over age 44 is about 1% per attempt. Tiny is currently 43, so the odds aren’t really in her favor.