Mollie Tibbetts’ Dad Slams Donald Trump Jr. For Blaming Democrats For Her Death: Build Bridges, Not Walls

Mollie Tibbets’ father Rob is firing back at Donald Trump Jr. for ‘appropriating’ his daughter’s death to advance ‘racist’ views. Read his passionate rebuke here.

Rob Tibbetts, the dad of the late Mollie Tibbetts, is criticizing Donald Trump Jr. for politicizing her death with his “racist” anti-immigration agenda. On Sep. 1, the grieving father wrote an op-ed for the Des Moines Register in which he advocated building bridges, “not walls.” “Please leave us out of your debate,” Rob implored. “Allow us to grieve in privacy and with dignity. At long last, show some decency. On behalf of my family and Mollie’s memory, I’m imploring you to stop.”

While Tibbetts is open to a debate on immigration, he feels that the Trump administration’s immigration policies are racist. “I encourage the debate on immigration,” he added. “[T]here is great merit in its reasonable outcome. But do not appropriate Mollie’s soul in advancing views she believed were profoundly racist. The act grievously extends the crime that stole Mollie from our family and is, to quote Donald Trump Jr., ‘heartless’ and ‘despicable.'” He also added labeled Trump Jr.’s attempt to foment discord as “the opposite of humanity,” “heartless,” “despicable” and “shameful.” On top of that, he also defended the Hispanic community of Iowa, writing, “The Hispanic community are Iowans. They have the same values as Iowans.”

Trump Jr. had also written an op-ed in the Des Moines Register that largely blamed liberals for minimizing the fact that Mollie’s alleged killer, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico. He also implied that Mollie’s death was on the hands of Democrats. “The Democrats are pushing policies that are a direct existential threat to the lives of innocent Americans,” wrote Trump Jr. He continued railing against the “heartless” Democrats, writing, “The reaction from some Democrats and others on the left to the murder of Mollie Tibbetts is as despicable as it is revealing.” Trump added, “They are seemingly more concerned with protecting their radical open-borders agenda than the lives of innocent Americans.”

You can read Rob Tibbetts’ full column below:

Ten days ago, we learned that Mollie would not be coming home. Shattered, my family set out to celebrate Mollie’s extraordinary life and chose to share our sorrow in private. At the outset, politicians and pundits used Mollie’s death to promote various political agendas. We appealed to them and they graciously stopped. For that, we are grateful.

Sadly, others have ignored our request. They have instead chosen to callously distort and corrupt Mollie’s tragic death to advance a cause she vehemently opposed. I encourage the debate on immigration; there is great merit in its reasonable outcome. But do not appropriate Mollie’s soul in advancing views she believed were profoundly racist. The act grievously extends the crime that stole Mollie from our family and is, to quote Donald Trump Jr., “heartless” and “despicable.”

Make no mistake, Mollie was my daughter and my best friend. At her eulogy, I said Mollie was nobody’s victim. Nor is she a pawn in others’ debate. She may not be able to speak for herself, but I can and will. Please leave us out of your debate. Allow us to grieve in privacy and with dignity. At long last, show some decency. On behalf of my family and Mollie’s memory, I’m imploring you to stop.

Throughout this ordeal I’ve asked myself, “What would Mollie do?” As I write this, I am watching Sen. John McCain lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda and know that evil will succeed only if good people do nothing. Both Mollie and Senator McCain were good people. I know that both would stand up now and do something.

The person who is accused of taking Mollie’s life is no more a reflection of the Hispanic community as white supremacists are of all white people. To suggest otherwise is a lie. Justice in my America is blind. This person will receive a fair trial, as it should be. If convicted, he will face the consequences society has set. Beyond that, he deserves no more attention.

To the Hispanic community, my family stands with you and offers its heartfelt apology. That you’ve been beset by the circumstances of Mollie’s death is wrong. We treasure the contribution you bring to the American tapestry in all its color and melody. And yes, we love your food.

My stepdaughter, whom Mollie loved so dearly, is Latina. Her sons — Mollie’s cherished nephews and my grandchildren — are Latino. That means I am Hispanic. I am African. I am Asian. I am European. My blood runs from every corner of the Earth because I am American. As an American, I have one tenet: to respect every citizen of the world and actively engage in the ongoing pursuit to form a more perfect union.

Given that, to knowingly foment discord among races is a disgrace to our flag. It incites fear in innocent communities and lends legitimacy to the darkest, most hate-filled corners of the American soul. It is the opposite of leadership. It is the opposite of humanity. It is heartless. It is despicable. It is shameful.

We have the opportunity now to take heed of the lessons that Mollie, John McCain and Aretha Franklin taught — humanity, fairness and courage. For most of the summer, the search for Mollie brought this nation together like no other pursuit. There was a common national will that did transcend opinion, race, gender and geography. Let’s not lose sight of that miracle. Let’s not lose sight of Mollie.

Instead, let’s turn against racism in all its ugly manifestations both subtle and overt. Let’s turn toward each other with all the compassion we gave Mollie. Let’s listen, not shout. Let’s build bridges, not walls. Let’s celebrate our diversity rather than argue over our differences. I can tell you, when you’ve lost your best friend, differences are petty and meaningless.

My family remains eternally grateful to all those who adopted Mollie so completely and showered us with so much care, compassion and generosity. Please accept our desire to remain private as we share our loss. We love Mollie with all our hearts and miss her terribly. We need time.