‘Married At First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis Suffers Miscarriage 1 Day After Announcing Pregnancy
Jamie Otis sadly announced that she had suffered a miscarriage just a day after posting that she was pregnant. Here’s what the ‘Married at First Sight’ star had to say.
This is so devastating. Jamie Otis took to Instagram on Aug. 2 to unfortunately reveal that she had suffered an early miscarriage as a result of a chemical pregnancy. The Married at First Sight star announced that after taking a few pregnancy tests that yielded a positive result, a negative a result and then another positive result, she began feeling “contraction-like” pains and pains.” She wrote, “I’m a nurse so I had my suspicions; but my midwife confirmed I had a chemical pregnancy.”
A chemical pregnancy is a miscarriage that happens soon after a fertilized egg is implanted. However, despite this this miscarriage, Jamie and her husband Doug Hehner are still trying to add to their family (they have a daughter Henley Grace together). She added, “We have to wait a cycle before trying again, but I am on a mission to make Gracie a big sis now.”
Jamie had previous suffered a miscarriage back in July of 2016. “Our Baby Hehner was just too beautiful for earth. I love him so much – ALWAYS will – and can’t wait to meet him in heaven one day. Please pray for us,” Jamie captioned the Instagram post where she revealed that she had miscarried eight days after announcing she was pregnant. “An angel opened up the book of life and wrote down my baby’s birth. Then she whispered as she closed the book, ‘He’s too beautiful for earth.”
Sorry I’ve been MIA, this very bizarre positive pregnancy test then negative test then faint positive lines gave me hope that Gracie was going to become a big sis in 9 months, but the night before last I began having terrible contraction-like pains & spotting. Then over the night full blown everything – if you know what i mean.😢 • I’m a nurse so I had my suspicions; but my midwife confirmed I had a chemical pregnancy. • I don’t know why some people have it seemingly SO easy to get preggers & carry their babies to term and others struggle?🤷🏻♀️ What i do know is that i am so, so thankful for this little girl [and her daddy] right here. It’s like she knew mommy was in so much pain bc she just wanted to be held and snuggled all night long.👶🏼🌈🙏🏻 • I also want to THANK YOU. I was hoping that if I put it out there that maybe all your prayers & positive energy would help me along this pregnancy because there is no doubt in my mind that all your support & encouragement while i was pregnant with Gracie helped me have such a smooth pregnancy.🤰🏼 I’ll forever be grateful for YOU.🙏🏻💗 • We have to wait a cycle before trying again, but I am on a mission to make Gracie a big sis now. …has this happened to anyone else where you go through a loss & then all you want – the only healing thought – is to become pregnant with a healthy pregnancy?! This happened to me after our sweet Johnathan👼🏼💙 & the same feelings have come back.🙏🏻🤰🏼👶🏼🌈💗 • Thanks again for being the most loving, supportive, positive little community here on my instagram. I feel like I have a million sisters/friends who i call my “frans” right here & I appreciate you, your prayers, your thoughts & words of love for me & my little family more than you’ll ever know!🙏🏻💗🙏🏻💗 • I love YOU.💘 Thank you. • • • #mafs #marriedatfirstsight #og #ttc #pregnancyjourney #momlife #pregnancyloss #tryingtoconceive #pregnancylossawareness #pregnancy #loss #awareness #rainbowbaby #remain #thankful #and #grateful 🙏🏻🤰🏼💘
A post shared by Jamie Otis (@jamienotis) on
We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Jamie and her family. In the meantime, check out all of the sweet pics of Doug and Jamie in our gallery above.