‘Married At First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis Suffers Miscarriage 1 Day After Announcing Pregnancy

This is so devastating. Jamie Otis took to Instagram on Aug. 2 to unfortunately reveal that she had suffered an early miscarriage as a result of a chemical pregnancy. The Married at First Sight star announced that after taking a few pregnancy tests that yielded a positive result, a negative a result and then another positive result, she began feeling “contraction-like” pains and pains.” She wrote, “I’m a nurse so I had my suspicions; but my midwife confirmed I had a chemical pregnancy.”

A chemical pregnancy is a miscarriage that happens soon after a fertilized egg is implanted. However, despite this this miscarriage, Jamie and her husband Doug Hehner are still trying to add to their family (they have a daughter Henley Grace together). She added, “We have to wait a cycle before trying again, but I am on a mission to make Gracie a big sis now.”

Jamie had previous suffered a miscarriage back in July of 2016. “Our Baby Hehner was just too beautiful for earth. I love him so much – ALWAYS will – and can’t wait to meet him in heaven one day. Please pray for us,” Jamie captioned the Instagram post where she revealed that she had miscarried eight days after announcing she was pregnant. “An angel opened up the book of life and wrote down my baby’s birth. Then she whispered as she closed the book, ‘He’s too beautiful for earth.”

