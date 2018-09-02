Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner: How They Really Feel About Trump Disses At John McCain’s Funeral

Were Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner turned off by all the disses aimed at Donald Trump at John McCain’s funeral? Senators Joe Lieberman & Lindsey Graham talked about their reaction.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were dragged on Twitter for attending John McCain‘s funeral — but apparently they were personally invited to the ceremony after all. In an interview with CNN’s State of the Union, Senators Joe Lieberman and Lindsey Graham set the record straight over what the couple thought about the service, which included several eulogies laden with Donald Trump disses (including Barack Obama’s, George W. Bush’s and Meghan McCain’s speeches). “They were very positive about John McCain,” Lieberman said. “I thanked them, as John’s friend, that they had come. I thought it meant a lot. At the end I spoke to them too and there were no complaints. They felt that the whole service was a great tribute to him and elevating and hopefully everybody is elevated by what happened there in the cathedral yesterday. And hopefully it will make the country better.”

Graham also clarified that it was not he who pushed Cindy McCain to allow Ivanka and Jared to attend the funeral. “Nobody that was at the funeral didn’t get invited by the family,” Graham said. “Ivanka said nice things about Senator McCain after his passing, and it was not unnoticed by the family.” Ivanka had previously commended McCain’s service at the Organization of American States conference on the empowerment of women. “As we gather here today, I want to extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Senator John McCain, an American patriot who served our country with distinction for more than six decades,” she said. “The nation is united in its grief and the world mourns the loss of a true hero and a great statesman.”

The backlash against Jared and Ivanka’s attendance was pretty swift on Twitter. One user wrote, “I think @jaredkushner & @IvankaTrump should NOT have attended @senjohnmccain’s funeral! THIS IS HIS DAY!” Another said, “Ivanka and Jared have major balls showing up at John McCain’s funeral. The entire Trump family should have stayed away.”