Halsey & G-Eazy’s Officially Back On — How They’re Trying To Stay Together ‘Permanently’

It wasn’t long ago that Halsey was claiming it was over between her and G-Eazy but, following some onstage PDA, it’s clear they’re giving their love another try. This time it’s for keeps!

It’s official. Halsey, 23, and G-Eazy, 29, are back together. That’s what a source close to the “Bad At Love” singer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Fans were left heartbroken for the couple after the lovebirds split in July. But on Aug. 31 they kissed passionately on stage during the rapper’s New Jersey concert, a clear sign that their romance is back on. And this time it’s for good, according to our source. Halsey’s pal tells us, “Halsey wanted to take things slowly with G at first, before committing to getting back together again permanently, but she couldn’t help herself, and things are full on again already. Pretty much from the moment they split Halsey missed G like crazy, and immediately started second guessing her decision to split up. Things just feel right with him, and when they’re not together she’s left feeling kind of empty.”

So, now that they’re reunited, how do Halsey and G-Eazy plan to keep their romance alive? Our source tells us, “They’ve had some long serious talks about what they plan to do differently this time. They’ve both agreed not to take each other for granted, and make sure they find time for their relationship, no matter how busy their careers may be. Halsey knows what she has with G is special, and it’s not something she’s willing to walk away from. She believes she owes it to herself to give it one more shot, and so that’s what she’s doing, with all of her heart and soul.”

Halsey’s and G-Eazy may be back together again, but that doesn’t mean her rumored ex Machine Gun Kelly, 28, has to like it. He threw shade at his love rival in a diss track called “Bad Boy,” which was released on Aug. 31. Referring to a Halsey hit, he rapped, “‘Him & I’s’ on, bet you’re listening to Halsey sing to me. Can’t f*** with nobody with so much negative energy. A pillar in this game, bro, I’ll be here until infinity. Ask myself why am I entertaining a mini me. You’re so below my class, you’re reaching, you’re not offending me.” Apparently, G doesn’t seem to be offending Halsey either. She seems to be very happy with her current situation! HollywoodLife reached out to Halsey and G-Eazy’s reps for comment but have yet to get a response.