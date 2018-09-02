Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski & More Celebs Rocking Sexy Labor Day Weekend Bikinis

Kylie Jenner stunned in a neon yellow bikini while playing with Stormi by the pool! Check out all of your favorite celebs heading to the pool & beach

It’s Labor Day weekend, and while it sadly heralds the end of summer, so many celebrities are posting sexy pics of themselves enjoying the holiday wearing bikinis, who could really be that sad? For instance, Kylie Jenner took to the pool to enjoy some mommy and me time with baby Stormi Webster. Not only that, she stunned in a bright neon yellow thong bikini. But she’s not the only star enjoying some time by the water in some sexy swimwear!

Emily Ratajkowski also shared a steamy photo with her followers this Labor Day weekend. Wearing a scintillating leopard print bikini, the model also was seen riding a segway over the hot sand. Not only is she beach body goals, she’s also beach transportation goals!

Bella Thorne also showed off her stunning bikini body while enjoying the waves on a yacht. While her friend straddled her, the two looked like they were having a blast. If you’re looking for Labor Day inspo, then look no further than Bella’s grinning smile! Also joining her in this round up is none other than Farrah Abraham. While the former Teen Mom star was enjoying some time at the pool, she also showed off some major side boob with her daring swimsuit. And finally, Teresa Giudice stunned by the poolside in a sexy blue bikini that displayed her perfect curves!

💛☀️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 1, 2018 at 2:15pm PDT

We’ll keep you posted on all of your favorite celebs’ latest bikini pics. In the meantime, check out all of the stars who are lounging around in swimwear this Labor Day weekend!