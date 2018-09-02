Cardi B Holds Her Baby’s Hands As She Shares Another Glimpse Of Kulture In New Cute Pic

Cardi B is giving another peek at her baby! She shared a sweet photo that gives a glimpse at Kulture on Instagram. See the image and her adorable caption here!

Cardi B gave birth to Kulture Kiari almost two months ago, but the world still has yet to meet her. However, fans just got a bit closer to seeing the little bundle of joy thanks to a sweet Instagram post shared by her mother. Cardi posted a pic that shows her baby’s tiny hands, which are touching the rapper’s finger. “I needed a girl like you. KK,” the mom of one captioned the image, which referenced her song with Maroon 5, “Girl Like You.”

Unfortunately the photo is a close-up, so fans will still have to wait to see Kulture’s face. However, this is definitely the most we’ve seen of her so far. The first glimpse we got of Cardi and Offset‘s newborn came on Aug. 22 when the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker shared a photo of her looking adoringly over her husband’s shoulder as he cradled his kid. That photo was also strategically cropped so that only a sliver of the child’s forehead was showing.

Fans thought they finally got a full look at the couple’s daughter when someone started circulating a photo that allegedly showed the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker with Kulture, claiming the image came from Cardi’s sister Hennessy. Cardi caught wind of the image, posted it to her Instagram, and clarified that the infant in the image wasn’t hers.

I needed a girl like you.🎀KK A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 2, 2018 at 11:33am PDT

“I been seen this everywhere. This is a gorgeous baby but nope it’s not Kulture,” she wrote, adding that she’ll “show my child when I’m ready.” There’s no way of knowing exactly when that will be, so we’ll just keep a close eye on Cardi’s social media accounts in the meantime!