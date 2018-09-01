Tiny Loves Wearing Wigs To Give T.I. ‘Variety’ In The Bedroom: Worried He’ll Cheat Again?

Tiny Harris is always changing up her hair with a wide variety of wigs. We’ve got details on how she does it to keep hubby T.I. excited about their sex life so he’s less likely to cheat.

On any given day of the week Tiny Harris can go from rocking a short blonde pixie wig to a long dark curls. Not only does it make her feel good to try out new styles and see what her fans like, it also helps her sex life with husband T.I. popping. “Tiny always feels the pressure to keep things exciting for her husband. She worries about him cheating and feels like she’s got to work hard to keep him interested. She knows he likes a variety of women in his life and since she does not want him to go in that direction, she bends over backwards to give him variety in her own way,” a source close to the 43-year-old mom of three tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Wigs are a big part of that because when she changes her hair color she almost feels like a different woman. She has a certain vibe when she wears pink hair, she says she feels sweet and naughty in that color. When she’s got the long blonde hair she feels like a real Goddess. And she loves to wear red because she always feels super wild and experimental with that hair color. But her latest wig, the long black one she just got is her favorite,” our insider continues.

“As soon as she got it she got her make-up done to match and then right away did a whole photo shoot. She put the more tame pictures up in social media but the really sexy ones, where she was just posing in the wig and heels and lingerie, she sent those to T.I. She got a very positive reaction to the new look, he can’t wait to get some alone time with her,” the source adds.

Fans went absolutely wild for Tiny’s long black wig that featured waves of curls at the ends. The comments section of her Instagram post immediately filled up with tons of compliments to how beautiful she looked and how the dark color really suited her. “The dark hair is everything on you. Yassss,” on person wrote while another added “Keep the dark! It is stunning on you!” “Black hair is your color it looks great on you,” another person commented. Tiny did look ridiculously amazing with the long dark wig. Hopefully she returns to the look more often.