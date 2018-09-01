Selena Gomez Slays In Sexy Bra For Puma Ad As Hailey Baldwin Admits She’s ‘Excited’ For Bieber Wedding

Selena Gomez looked gorgeous as she modeled her new wardrobe items, including a sexy pink bra, for her latest DEFY X SG collection from Puma.

Selena Gomez, 26, looked better than ever when she modeled workout gear, including a sexy pink bra, from her latest collection with Puma called DEFY X SG. The brunette beauty showed off different poses for the newest ad and in addition to the bra, she wore a black overcoat and leggings. The new wardrobe choices definitely reflected her fit figure and got us excited for the release of the collection on Sept. 18.

The new ad is proof that Selena’s continuing to live her best single life since her split from now-engaged Justin Bieber back in March. Although Justin’s fiancee Hailey Baldwin reportedly has fears that Selena will never get over Justin, she seems to be coping well with being on her own and continues to never let tough times get her down or stop her from going forward with her busy career. Selena’s been an inspiration to many of her fans ever since she had to undergo a kidney transplant last year due to her battle with lupus and she continues to strive to be open about her struggles.

In addition to the Puma collection, Selena recently appeared in ads for Coach in which she danced like no one was watching. The ads were used to promote her Coach x Selena capsule collection which is now available. There’s no stopping the singer from achieving her dreams and we love seeing all her new projects coming out in full force. We can’t wait until she adds to it all with a new album which she previously announced was already finished and should be out in the future. Selena’s definitely a role model for today’s generation and we’re loving every second of it!