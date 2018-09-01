Nicki Minaj Calls Eminem Her Husband Again — Is He One Of The 2 Guys She’s Dating?

Is Eminem one of the two guys Nicki Minaj is romantically involved with currently? Fans are convinced after she calls him her ‘husband’ on Instagram!

Nicki Minaj told Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show on Aug. 31 that she’s currently seeing two different men right now, but could one of them be Eminem? The “Chun-Li” rapper took to Instagram on Sep. 1 to not only praise Eminem’s latest album, Kamikaze, but also to boldly label Slim Shady as her “husband”. She suggestively wrote in the caption, “Lemme keep it 💯, two things shouldn’t be your themes of discussion!!! The QUEEN & HER HUSBAND, last thing you’re gonna wanna be is our subjects, YEAH‼️‼️‼️♥️♥️♥️🙏🏽.”

Naturally, her fans were curious if Eminem was one of the lucky fellas she’s dating. One commenter asked, “Is Eminem the new boy?🔥🤔,” referring to Nicki’s admission that she’s dating a “new boy” on Ellen. Another fan felt like Nicki let the cat out of the bag: “i’m guessing eminem was the guy you were talking about on ellen.” Another commenter was so certain that Nicki was admitting that she and Eminem were an item, that they even came up with potential celebrity couple names, writing, “#EMika or #NicnEm?”

Although this isn’t the first time that rumors have swirled these two rap megastars were seeing each other. While performing at the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 27, Eminem asked the crowd, “How many people in Boston want me to date Nicki Minaj?’ After the audience loudly cheered, the rapper replied, “Well God dammit, me too! Nicki if you get this message, just text me later, we’ll talk about it.” Then, during his set at Governor’s Ball, Em gave Nicki a shoutout, saying, “I know she’s gonna see this. Nicki! Let’s do this! I’m gonna tell you something about Nicki that she don’t even know. We go together.” And she responded to that on Instagram, writing, “If he say we go together then b–ch we go togeva all I did was post my lil verse y’all I swear.”

Of course, this back and forth all started when Nicki claimed she was “bagging” Eminem in the song “Big Bank” and after both of them seemed to confirm they were an item in various Instagram comments, Nicki wrote, “Babe I thought we were gonna keep it on the low til the wedding. Yikes. I’ll talk to you when I get home.

Time will tell whether or not these dating rumors prove to be true.