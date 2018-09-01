NeNe Leakes: How She Really Feels About Huge Plastic Surgery Speculation — She’s Fiercer & Fitter Than Ever

NeNe Leaks is ignoring claims that she got plastic surgery! A source close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY how ‘feels fabulous on the outside as she does on the inside’!

NeNe Leakes stunned fans on the red carpet of the 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Award on Aug. 31 looking nearly unrecognizable, while also utterly fabulous. A source close to the Real Houswives of Atlanta star told us EXCLUSLIVELY how she reacted to fans who were convinced she recently gotten some plastic surgery done. “NeNe doesn’t care what the haters say,” our source said. “She thinks she looks great and that’s all that matters as far as she’s concerned.”

When it comes down to it, the only approval the 50-year-old is seeking is her own. “As long as Nene likes what she sees when she looks in the mirror, then she’s happy, and everyone else’s opinion is just noise,” our source went on to say. “NeNe was always insecure about her looks growing up, but she finally feels confident and beautiful.”

It’s been a long road, but Nene is finally feeling better than ever. “It’s crazy that it’s taken this long, but NeNe now feels every bit as fabulous on the outside as she does on the inside,” our source added. “She’s embracing her fifties and feeling fitter and fiercer than ever!” Recently, the RHOA star showed off some major weight loss in a black lace bra and shorts, which she topped off with a matching fur-trim night gown. Whether she’s gotten any work done or not, we are here for how great NeNe looks! We’ll keep you posted on all the latest outfits NeNe rocks while out and about. In the meantime, check out all of her latest and sexiest pics in our gallery above.