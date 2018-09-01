Melania Trump Thinks Donald Handled John McCain’s Death ‘Appallingly’: His Reaction Was ‘Petty’

Melania Trump thinks Donald’s reaction to John McCain’s death was ‘petty and insecure.’ Here’s why she thinks he ‘should have swallowed his pride’ and provided a ‘more gracious’ statement.

Donald Trump hasn’t said much about John McCain ever since the Arizona senator died earlier this week. While he did tweet a curt message and issued a slightly longer note via the White House press secretary, Trump has kept mum on the war hero’s military service. The omission was obvious to many Americans, including Melania Trump, who thought the situation was handled poorly by her husband.

“Donald’s pettiness and ability to hold a grudge are probably the characteristics Melania dislikes the most about him,” a source close to the first lady tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Donald thinks it makes him appear strong when he never wavers and always holds firm in his opinion, but she believes the exact opposite and thinks the way he handled the John McCain situation is the perfect example.”

“Melania thinks that Donald should have swallowed his pride and acted in a much more gracious manner following John’s death, but that’s just not something Donald will ever do,” our insider continues. “It’s funny because what he sees as being strong, she sees as being petty and insecure. Melania believes Donald would be perceived in a much better light if he was willing to admit to his mistakes occasionally. She thinks he handled the McCain situation appallingly, and his reaction showed him to be petty and insecure.”

After McCain’s death on Aug. 25, Trump tweeted from his personal account, “My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!” Melania also tweeted a message, which was a bit more forthcoming in thanking McCain for his service to the United States. “Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to the McCain Family. Thank you Senator McCain for your service to the nation,” she wrote.

Trump’s White House statement was longer, though. “Despite our differences on policies and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his internment,” the statement read. Trump did not attend the funeral or memorial, per McCain’s wishes.