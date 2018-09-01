Kendall Jenner & Anwar Hadid Hang Out 3 Months After PDA – Romance With Ben Simmons Over?

Three months after they were spotted kissing, Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid met up for a Labor Day celebration. The hang out comes as Kendall and Ben Simmons’ relationship is reportedly on ‘life support.’

Kendall Jenner has already kicked off her Labor Day weekend celebrations. The model joined Bella Hadid and her brother Anwar Hadid for a cook-off in Malibu on Aug. 31. The threesome were all smiles as they hung out together, which looked to be a casual affair. Kendall rocked a white t-shirt under a padded orange jacket and topped off her look with a baseball cap. Meanwhile, Anwar was spotted in a graphic tee.

Kendall and Anwar seemed comfortable around each other, but there wasn’t any hint of PDA during the hang out. Their meet up comes just three months after Kendall was photographed straddling and kissing Bella’s sibling at a CFDA Awards after party in New York on June 4.

The photo was shocking at the time since the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had just recently spurred romance rumors with Ben Simmons. However, that might be totally over now anyways. The pair’s busy schedules have negatively impacted their relationship.

“Ben is just as busy as Kendall and their relationship has taken a toll from the lack of hanging out, but it’s not to say that it’s completely done,” a source close to the NBA star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So rumors of a split are definitely something that might happen in the very near future but they still consider themselves a couple. A couple on life support, but a couple nonetheless.” For the record, Ben was nowhere to be seen during the Malibu cook-off.