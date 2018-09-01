John McCain Washington Funeral Live Stream: Watch As The Nation Mourns The Late Senator

America will have one more chance to bid farewell to John McCain. The late senator will be memorialized in Washington D.C., where former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush will pay tribute.

After lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, John McCain will be laid to rest, closing the book on a life of service for his country and its citizens. America will be given one last chance to pay its respects, as a special memorial service will be held at 10 AM ET at the Washington national Cathedral in honor of the late senator. For those who cannot attend in person, Senator McCain’s website has offered a live stream so that everyone can say good-bye one last time.

The service, much like the ceremony held in Arizona on Aug. 30 where former Vice President Joe Biden spoke through tears about his good friend, will be an emotional one. John’s children will pay tribute to their late father, and many political giants will deliver remarks about the senator. Former senator Joe Lieberman former Secretart of State Henry Kissinger, and two ex-presidents – George W. Bush and Barack Obama – will speak at the event, per Time. Current president Donald Trump will not attend the event.

“John McCain and I were members of different generations, came from completely different backgrounds, and competed at the highest level of politics,” Barack Obama said in his statement about John’s death. “But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher-the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed…Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did. But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt.”

Senator McCain’s body lied in state at the United States Capitol on Aug. 31, allowing members of the public to come and pay their respects. House speaker Paul Ryan, Senator Majority leader Mitch McConnell, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Minority Leader Chuck Shumer were scheduled to present wreaths for the longtime senator. John became just the 13 th senator to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda, an honor reserved for America’s “most eminent citizens.”

John, who served two decades in the U.S. Navy, will be buried in Anapolis, MD at the U.S. Naval Academy Cementary. His grave will overlook the Severn River, and he will be interned next to his old friend, Adm. Chuck Larson.