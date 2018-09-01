John Cena Debuts His New Move At WWE Shanghai Event: What Is His ‘Sixth Move of Doom?’

After teasing the WWE Universe, John Cena finally unveiled his ‘Sixth Move Of Doom’ while competing in Shanghai, China. So…what is John’s dreaded new finisher?

It’s always a major event when the WWE arrives in China, but the Sept. 1 extravaganza was extra, courtesy of John Cena, 41. Not only was it his first match since defeating Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April, it was also where he debuted his long rumored “Sixth Move of Doom.” John was scheduled to team with Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley to face Baron Corbin, Elias and Jinder Mahal at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai. It was in this match that he rolled out the “Sixth Move of Doom” called the “Lightning Fist”, which you can check out below. Basically, he brought his fists in close to him, before rotating his body, and striking his opponent with the side of his fist. Check out the move below!

Having been with the WWE since 2002, John’s repertoire of moves has become familiar to the WWE Universe. For a while, he had a sequence of moves that ensured him victory, causing some to dub the sequence his “Five Moves Of Doom.” The sequence – flying shoulder block, flying shoulder block, side slam, Five Knuckle Shuffle and then, an Attitude Adjustment – would lead to success but over time, the sequence’s efficiency began to wane. “[The “Attitude Adjustment] used to be about 100% with its batting average, not it’s about 50%, maybe less,” John said from the Jackie Chan Stunt Team International Training Center, when first announcing the new move. The location was key, as John said the move was a “new maneuver with a true foundation in Chinese culture.”

“I couldn’t think of a better way to show my appreciation for China, Chinese people and Chinese culture,” he said, “than to debut what I think is a finishing move that will provide me much victory than Shanghai on Sept. 1.”

For those who didn’t get to see this move, they’ll get a second chance soon. John’s next match is set for the Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 6. John will team with Bobby Lashley to face Elias and Kevin Owens (who recently quit Raw, so if he makes this show remains to be seen.) When sharing his excitement for this match, John revealed just how jacked he’s gotten since transitioning into a part-time performer. “I’ve been in hiding. I’ve been dropping a few pounds. I’m quicker, faster,” he said. No kidding.