John McCain Funeral: Fans Slam Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner For Attending After Donald Not Invited

Cindy McCain, wife of late US Senator John McCain, holds a hankerchief during ceremonies honoring US Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., in the Rotunda of the US Capitol, in Washington, DC, USA, 31 August 2018. McCain will lie in state at the US Capitol and have a funeral service at the National Cathedral before being laid to rest at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. McCain died 25 August, 2018 from brain cancer at his ranch in Sedona, Arizona, USA. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, served two terms in the US House of Representatives, and was elected to five terms in the US Senate. McCain also ran for president twice, and was the Republican nominee in 2008.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have arrived at John McCain’s funeral to pay their respects. Their attendance comes after Donald Trump was deliberately not invited to the service.

Friends, family members and politicians gathered at Washington National Cathedral on Sept. 1 for John McCain‘s funeral. Among those mourning the Arizona senator and war hero were Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner – which is notable since Ivanka’s father Donald Trump was explicitly not invited to the memorial.

As previously reported, people close to McCain told the White House in May that he didn’t want Trump at his funeral and would rather have Vice President Mike Pence be there instead. Pence spoke at the memorial earlier this week, saying “the president asked me to be here on behalf of a grateful nation, to pay a debt of honor and respect to a man who served his country throughout his life, in uniform and in public office.”

People weren’t thrilled by Ivanka and Jared’s appearance at the funeral, though. Twitter user @MyKidsHavePaws wrote, “I think @jaredkushner & @IvankaTrump should NOT have attended @senjohnmccain’s funeral! THIS IS HIS DAY!” Another user wrote, “Ivanka and Jared have major balls showing up at John McCain’s funeral. The entire Trump family should have stayed away.”

Other political figures who attended the service included former Vice President Al Gore, former Secretary of State John Kerry, and senators Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown. Two former presidents and political rivals, George W. Bush and Barack Obama were also in attendance, and are each expected to deliver eulogies later in the service.