Hailey Baldwin Gushes About Marrying Justin Bieber In Rare Interview: 'I'm Beyond Excited'

Hailey Baldwin is ‘beyond excited’ to marry Justin Bieber! She gushed about her fiancé in a rare interview and revealed how she handles any hate she gets for her relationship.

Hailey Baldwin can’t wait to marry Justin Bieber! In an interview with Stellar magazine, she said she’s “beyond excited” to tie the knot with the singer. However, not everyone is as in love with the pair as they are with each other, so the model’s endured a bit of criticism from fans for the whirlwind romance. Thankfully, she’s learned how to block out the haters and enjoy her engagement. “I don’t think it’s affected me really. I have learnt to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life.”

Hailey’s words about her relationship with the “No Brainer” hitmaker is notable since she rarely speaks about the engagement. She first opened up on Twitter, shortly after Justin confirmed the news on his own Instagram in a long, gushy message. “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!” she wrote. “No words could ever express my gratitude.”

The pair, who got engaged in early July, still haven’t revealed their wedding date but they reportedly do know how many people will be on the guest list. “They want a private wedding without media scrutiny and just want it to be with friends and family,” a source told Us WeeklyThe engagement has also positively affected Justin. “Hailey has calmed Justin down a lot, and she has changed him as a man. He thinks she is his forever and considers her his best friend and soulmate,” the insider said.