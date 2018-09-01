George W. Bush Disses Trump In Eulogy At John McCain’s Funeral – He ‘Detested Abuse Of Power’

George W. Bush paid tribute to John McCain with a eulogy that dissed Donald Trump’s border policies by saying he respected all lives and didn’t ‘stop at borders’. Watch his speech here.

Loved ones and colleagues alike gathered at Washington National Cathedral to mourn John McCain at his funeral on Sept. 1. Former president George W. Bush was among those who honored the Arizona senator. Bush led the tributes with a eulogy that commended the war hero and Republican senator’s commitment to his country and all Americans. “He was honorable, always recognizing that his opponents were still patriots and human beings. He loved freedom with the passion of a man who knew its absence,” Bush said.

Bush continued on to diss Donald Trump while honoring the senator who notoriously put country before party. “He respected the dignity inherent in every life…a dignity that does not stop at borders…detested abuse of power,” Bush said. Trump was not in attendance at the funeral, per McCain’s will.

Bush isn’t the only former president who spoke at McCain’s funeral. Barack Obama also paid tribute to the Arizona senator by giving his own eulogy at the service. The fact that both Obama and Bush eulogized McCain is a historic one – according to The Washington Post, this is the first time two presidents appeared at a funeral of a man they each defeated for the highest office in the United States. However, something similar occurred in 2004 when both Bush and his father, former president George H.W. Bush, spoke at Ronald Reagan‘s funeral.

Our thoughts are with the McCain family, and the rest of Senator McCain’s loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.