Halsey & G-Eazy Passionately Kiss Onstage & Fans Are Here For Their Sexy Reunion

Halsey and G-Eazy put on quite a show on Aug. 31. The pair reunited onstage for some steamy PDA and a passionate kiss while performing together. See the pics here!

Halsey and G-Eazy can’t stay away from each other. The rapper brought out his on-off girlfriend during his show at the PNC Bank Arts Center in her home state of New Jersey on Aug. 31. The pair got super close and touchy while sharing the stage together for a performance of their duet “Him & I.” But the real showstopper was when the couple shared a passionate kiss on the lips when the song ended, which prompted cheers from the audience.

G-Eazy also gushed about his surprise guest during their performance. “Make some noise for the most beautiful woman on this planet right now,” G-Eazy said, later adding, “Make some mother f**king noise for the queen, Halsey.” He also shared photos of them together during the show on his Instagram.

Fans, of course, were beyond excited about the PDA moment. Twitter user @cassideerayne wrote, “LOVE IS NOT DEAD GUYS G EAZY JUST BROUGHT OUT HALSEY AND AFTER THE SONG THEY KISSED IM DEAD.” Another person, @queenofcloudzz, tweeted, “rumors of halsey and G-eazy back together, well they just kissed on stage tonight so there you go #imhappy #himandI.”

The kiss came shortly after Machine Gun Kelly, who was photographed hanging out with the “Bad At Love” hitmaker before her split announcement, threw shade at G in diss tracks and on Instagram. The drama began when MGK shaded his fellow musician in a freestyle rap, which G-Eazy clapped back at in a new song, “Bad Boy,” which dropped on Aug. 31.

MGK then posted a series of photos on Instagram that compared pics of himself to G-Eazy with his newer blonde hair. He captioned the images, ““I f*cked his girl now he looks like me this sh*t overbearing.” He also called him his “mini me” in a hashtag. The possible reference to Halsey was later edited out.

Halsey announced that she and her boyfriend were taking time apart in July, and has yet to publicly address whether she and G are officially back on. However, she did attend his show in Ohio on Aug. 23, and was spotted dancing in the DJ booth. The pair were also seen holding hands earlier that week.