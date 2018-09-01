17 Hottest Celeb Bikini Bodies Of Summer 2018: Kim Kardashian & More

Celebrities have been baring their bikini bods in full force this summer, and as the season comes winding down, we’re looking back at the hottest swimsuit pics of all. Check it out!

With Labor Day approaching, summer 2018 is coming to an end, and to commemorate the HOT last couple of months, we’re looking back at sexy stars who flaunted their bikini bods this season. Kim Kardashian, 37, has been on a roll when it comes to posting bikini pics over the last few months. Whether she’s striking a sexy pose on the beach, huddled up next to Kanye West, or promoting her beauty brand, the reality star was not shy about blowing up Instagram in her two-piece. Hey, she’s been working HARD on her body, and we don’t blame her for wanting to show it off!

Meanwhile, Kim’s big sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is giving her a run for her money. Between trips to Europe and Mexico, along with time lounging in her California backyard, Kourtney has had plenty of opportunities to rock a swimsuit this summer…and post pictures of it for all of us to see. Look away, Younes Bendjima! Kendall Jenner has been rockin’ the skimpiest swimsuits of all, though — her two-pieces have just barely covered her up this summer, allowing her to show off her slimmer-than-ever figure.

We can’t talk about summer 2018 bikini pics without mentioning Emily Ratajkowski, though. She’s bared it all on Instagram, so you can imagine how many teeny-tiny swimsuits she’s posed in recently. With perky boobs and rock hard abs, Emily’s bikini bod is insane, and always leaves us totally envious.

Click through the gallery above to check out these fabulous ladies and more rockin’ hot bikini bodies this summer. Ah, why does it have to end?!